Letter: Let's create a bold plan to address climate change

Another Earth Day, another bleak day for our climate outlook? Soon, we should have progress to celebrate in New York.

Under our nation-leading climate legislation, the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, a climate scoping plan is unfolding to determine how we will transition to a green economy. We need a bold plan to counter a challenging energy environment.

While we must have a clear moratorium on new fossil fuel plants, electric heating and cooling and electric vehicles are going to double our electricity needs by 2050. The plan maps three different ways to meet our electricity needs with proven renewable technologies, wind and solar power, backed with batteries.

We must absolutely set a year-by-year target for siting new solar and wind plants, and fully staff the Office of Renewable Energy Siting, as well as related state agencies, to do this job effectively.

The state can meet its climate mandate. The scoping plan creates a guideline that will used for decades to come by state agencies, leadership and the legislature to meet our climate goals.

On a further note, analysis included for the scoping plan shows that what we have to do to get to our climate goals is far less expensive than inaction or business as usual. Burning fossil fuels has been such an accepted part of our culture that we don’t consider their cost to our health, our environment, and now our climate.

Suzanne Coogan

Warsaw