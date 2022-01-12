Letter: Let us work to reunite our much-divided nation

Wise words from the past make sense of why our nation is divided: “Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.” – Voltaire

A book review by Jennifer Szalai on Barbara F. Walter’s “How Civil Wars Start” is on point in warning about “sinister clowns” who feed the insecurities of those afraid of losing power.

Social media reaches into the hidden core of fears, and tears people apart, more than creating social civilized, thoughtful communication.

Can our union survive this attack by fringe groups? Can the Republican Party reclaim its sense of responsible rhetoric and behave like part of a healthy body? Unfortunately, the nation is sick. If a pandemic cannot unite us; we are a republic on life support.

Patricia Butler

Williamsville