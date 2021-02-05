Letter: Let us try to get along, even when we disagree

The Republican members of the House and Senate, and also state elected officials who said nothing and did nothing to contradict Donald Trump’s lies regarding the “stolen election” are as culpable as the former president in fomenting the insurrection. The truth matters always and lies and disinformation should be challenged immediately and vigorously. The representatives who voted to challenge the results of the free and fair election, are even more responsible. All, should be held accountable for their actions or lack of action.

It causes me to wonder if American history and civics are even taught in our schools anymore. It is sickening to witness the lack of respect for our elected representatives and our Constitution and institutions. It also saddens me to think of all those, who came before us and, sacrificed so much to bequeath this wonderful nation to us. It is shameful for all of us to have allowed our country to come to this state. God help us all and our beloved country. Maybe we can start to heal if each of us does something kind or thoughtful for someone else each day without expectation of compensation, and of course, treat each other with respect always, even when we disagree.