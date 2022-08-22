Letter: Let us try not to hold one religion accountable

I grew up in southwestern New York, a Panama Panther alum, and while in high school and college, I spent many summers working at Chautauqua Institution - the Bookstore, Bellinger Hall, the YAC.

Like many of my peers and southwestern New York community members, I was deeply shaken to hear the news that Salman Rushdie had been stabbed in Chautauqua Institution, on the amphitheater stage.

I think some of the shock is because southwestern New Yorkers enjoy the belief that we live in a very safe community, and this one just hit too close to home. Likely why this news was so deeply unsettling for many of us. How could something so violent and unsafe happen in our little community?

The fear is warranted, but with this deep fear, anger and blame often lurk close behind. People often look for someone to blame, especially when Muslims are involved.

So, that is why, in the midst of all of this, and while it is still fresh, I want us all to pause and remember: We have a choice in how we think about and respond to these events. More specifically, how we choose to regard Muslims and the Islam religion, given what transpired.

After the initial shock and concern for Rushdie’s wellbeing, I felt uneasy. It took me a little while to realize what I was fearful of when I realized that this tragedy could have deep ripple effects, in how Southwestern New Yorkers could react and, subsequently, how some may regard Muslims.

Danielle Donelson

St. Cloud, Minn.