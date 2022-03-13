Letter: Let us think of Ukraine and the brutal battle ahead

On the March 5 front page of The Buffalo News, an article stated that the Biden administration and European leaders are seeking to devastate the Russian economy.

Well, guess what? Russia is attempting to devastate the country of Ukraine and its men, women and children while the world watches.

It tears my heart apart to see the images of fear in the people of Ukraine broadcast on national TV.

It reminds me of the faces I saw on TV a half century ago of South Vietnamese being devastated by a Russian-supplied North Vietnamese Army.

Then I was sent there to see them in person and shed my blood for my country.

Please keep the Ukrainians in your thoughts and prayers as they struggle to save their homeland.

In patriotism.

Jim Schaller

Tonawanda