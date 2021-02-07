Letter: Let us start focusing on nation’s problems

The more I think about the mob in Washington, the angrier I get. There was no steal, votes were legally secure, countless appeals in courts were dismissed. The mob does not want to accept that because then they can’t swagger around, be angry, buy and discuss weapons. It is easier to have someone else think for you.

The mob is playing with fire; they storm the Capitol, disrupt Congress and then go back to the Hyatt or where ever to their very comfortable rooms or jump on a jet and expect safety and convenience. However, all these expectations are only possible in a well-run, orderly, law-abiding society dependent on countless people doing their jobs which they want to destroy.

I want a better society for my children, grandchildren and many. many good citizens. I want to start working on real problems the kids will face.

Judy Molik

Amherst