Letter: Let us show gratitude Biden is our president

All Americans with a modicum of common sense should thank their lucky stars that Joe Biden is currently in the White House instead of Donald Trump. If wannabe dictator Trump were still president, he would have vetoed the wide-ranging economic sanctions imposed against Russia and perhaps even spearhead a back-channel arrangement to funnel U.S. taxpayer money to assist Vladimir Putin’s brutal invasion and planned occupation of Ukraine. True to form, most hopelessly sycophantic Republicans in the House and Senate would have remained silent or feigned ignorance about any such policies. And the brain-dead MAGA crowd would no doubt cheer wildly and froth uncontrollably at the mouth, fervently praying that God in His infinite wisdom would somehow intercede to send Russian troops to our own country to carry out “peacekeeping” duties.