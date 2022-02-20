Letter: Let us say: Long live to the Great Northern

In 1990, noted local artist V. Roger “Doc” Lalli (1922-2010) paints the “Great Northern Elevator” as part of a series he names “Buffalo, My City.” This work becomes number 12 of 42 watercolors Lalli paints between 1989 and 1999, a monumental endeavor and a loving tribute to our city’s architectural and historic treasury.

In this piece, the artist so effectively illustrates the chiaroscuro effect (shadow and light), presenting a view of the 1897 building that portends the sort of drama we experience today: a winter view from the north, with blue sky above and piercing western light from a late-afternoon sun. The Great Northern casts a shadow almost as distant from the brick façade as the building is high.

Historian David Mott Rote provides narratives to each of Lalli’s remarkable paintings. The Great Northern Elevator “was not only the world’s largest at the time, with a nearly 3,000,000-bushel capacity, but also the most modern such structure anywhere.” Rote goes on, “Designed by Max Toltz, an engineer with the parent Great Northern Railroad, it served as a transitional model between the older wooden elevators and the concrete ones that were to standardize elevator construction.”