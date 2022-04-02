Letter: Let us ponder the question about what really ‘defines’ us

There are many voices regarding the differences as to whether a stadium should be built and the enormous cost that it would entail. As the saying goes, “The same shoe does not fit every foot.”
First we should look as to what “defines” us as a people living in Erie County.
The county population of 954,236 is one of the lowest of the NFL 32 teams.
The median income is $59,464 (Buffalo is $39,677). The national median is $67,521. The poverty rate in the nation is 11.4%, Erie County’s is 13.7%.
Am I hearing it correctly that a stadium is going to be built for $1.4 billion? Mostly paid for by the citizens of Erie County and New York State. There is a numbers game going on with the public. We will end up paying for most of the cost regardless how it is presented. “Baloney, no matter how thin you slice it is still baloney.” We also get the pleasure of paying the bill for the old stadium to be demolished, thanks for the gift.
I understand sports is an enjoyable pastime, but should it “define” us as a people in Western New York?
When looking at the median income of the citizenry and the amount of money being paid to sports figures, one wonders when does it end? Some individuals make as much in a year as the majority of us make in a lifetime. Should this “define” us?
We could use the money to define us in other ways. We should have other institutions define us beside “Being a sports town,” We have wonderful universities and colleges, art galleries and teaching hospitals. We need good school systems, good transportation, quality environment, cultural centers and above all a “distinctive cultural identity.” Funding them is a way to get talented individuals to think about our region as a place to work and settle. They do not move to a place because of sports.
Did we hear 30-year “airtight” lease? One could drive a truck through the holes in it.
Michael Giallombardo
Buffalo