Letter: Let us ponder the question about what really ‘defines’ us

There are many voices regarding the differences as to whether a stadium should be built and the enormous cost that it would entail. As the saying goes, “The same shoe does not fit every foot.”

First we should look as to what “defines” us as a people living in Erie County.

The county population of 954,236 is one of the lowest of the NFL 32 teams.

The median income is $59,464 (Buffalo is $39,677). The national median is $67,521. The poverty rate in the nation is 11.4%, Erie County’s is 13.7%.

Am I hearing it correctly that a stadium is going to be built for $1.4 billion? Mostly paid for by the citizens of Erie County and New York State. There is a numbers game going on with the public. We will end up paying for most of the cost regardless how it is presented. “Baloney, no matter how thin you slice it is still baloney.” We also get the pleasure of paying the bill for the old stadium to be demolished, thanks for the gift.

I understand sports is an enjoyable pastime, but should it “define” us as a people in Western New York?