Letter: Let us not forget the heroic efforts of Sheriff’s officers

I read with sincere interest the editorial concerning the recovery of the woman who apparently drove into the Niagara River and was recovered by a brave Coast Guard diver. I read an article several years ago about the training they go through to earn that title. The training rivals that of highly trained special forces. A few days later there was another article about the Buffalo Police Department lieutenant who died during a training exercise in the river with hopes that more training would evolve from his untimely death. Both of these officers should be looked upon as brave individuals. However, The Buffalo News might also have mentioned the unquestionable bravery of two Erie County Sheriff’s members. Several years ago Captain Kevin Caffery and Detective Chet Krupczyk did an unimaginable feat. Caffery balanced his helicopter on a boulder at the brink of the Falls with one rudder on the boulder while Krupczyk went outside the chopper to grab hold of a man who had attempted suicide and then changed his mind. The fierce endeavor of these brave men is unquestionably the bravest act I have witnessed in a long law enforcement career. One slight movement of wind change would have sent the chopper and three people over the Falls and sure death. These two Sheriff’s officers received the “Deputy of the Year” from the Erie County Sheriff’s Badge and Shield Club and also awards from New York State. They are heroes.