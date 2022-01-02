I read with sincere interest the editorial concerning the recovery of the woman who apparently drove into the Niagara River and was recovered by a brave Coast Guard diver. I read an article several years ago about the training they go through to earn that title. The training rivals that of highly trained special forces. A few days later there was another article about the Buffalo Police Department lieutenant who died during a training exercise in the river with hopes that more training would evolve from his untimely death. Both of these officers should be looked upon as brave individuals. However, The Buffalo News might also have mentioned the unquestionable bravery of two Erie County Sheriff’s members. Several years ago Captain Kevin Caffery and Detective Chet Krupczyk did an unimaginable feat. Caffery balanced his helicopter on a boulder at the brink of the Falls with one rudder on the boulder while Krupczyk went outside the chopper to grab hold of a man who had attempted suicide and then changed his mind. The fierce endeavor of these brave men is unquestionably the bravest act I have witnessed in a long law enforcement career. One slight movement of wind change would have sent the chopper and three people over the Falls and sure death. These two Sheriff’s officers received the “Deputy of the Year” from the Erie County Sheriff’s Badge and Shield Club and also awards from New York State. They are heroes.
Letter: Let us not forget the heroic efforts of Sheriff’s officers
Related to this story
Most Popular
I have read the articles about Buffalo Bills’ Cole Beasley. First, he’s not playing because of the rules, would he still play if there were no…
Lately, some writers to this column have protested the use of the term: “Bills Mafia” when referring to the high-spirited Buffalo Bills fans. …
Humans are social animals, opinions serve as social lubricants, adding color and spice to conversations.
In response to Dr. Frederick Guida’s Dec. 24 letter opposing physician assisted suicide (PAS), I offer the following.
A recent letter published in The Buffalo News stated that millions of dollars of steel purchased for the southern border wall is rusting, and …
The one year anniversary of Jan. 6, America’s darkest day, is fast approaching. It is America’s darkest day because on that day, a homegrown a…
Millions of dollars’ worth of steel that was intended for the extension of a security wall to secure our southern Texas border from thousands …
Anyone who has received a health insurance denial knows something about the cost cutting pressures in the health care system. I have good empl…
The Dec. 24 Another Voice column by Michael Di Pasquale from Massachusetts was right on.
The last time I agreed with Mark Poloncarz was … never. But I must commend him on dropping the “Niagara” off the convention center name. Now d…