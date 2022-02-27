Letter: Let us not allow history to once again repeat itself

I would hope that the majority of Americans recognize the parallels between Vladimir Putin’s oppressive regime’s attempt to go to war to annex the Ukrainian nation, and Hitler’s heinous march across Europe, resulting in the human and territorial devastation of World War II.

The years leading to the rise of that vile dictatorship were marked by oppression of citizens and erosion of human rights. And relentless seizure of power with resultant human cost. Some saw the trend but many were in denial and passive, because of the gradual and insidious creep of the Nazi seizure of destructive power.

We are witnessing the rise of the power hungry with little care for the welfare of a nation’s citizens. I fear the goals of the far right in our own country. The democratic nations of the world must stand together if history is not to repeat itself. Which means we must stand with our allies against tyranny.

The time is now.

Lucia Leone Sleight, LCSWR

Buffalo