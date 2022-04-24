Letter: Let us look forward to a Teamsters celebration

I would like to acknowledge Congressman Brian Higgins, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer for helping to pass the Butch Lewis Act which was part of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan 2021 that restores the pensions of hard working union retirees.

The New York State Teamsters Conference Pension and Retirement Fund was submitted to the Pension Benefits Guarantee Council on Jan. 28 for review.

On May 28, 33,330 New York State Teamsters (14,000 Western New Yorker’s) will hear if their hard earned pension benefits will be restored.

Most retirees’ pensions were callously cut 29% by the Republican Lead Congress in 2017 causing undue financial, physical and mental stress. Convicted Congressman Chris Collins actually signed a letter to the Treasury Department approving of these cuts. Congressmen Chris Jacobs and Tom Reed had the chance to right a wrong inflicted on 14,000 of their constituents but opted to turn their backs and voted against the American Rescue Plan of 2021.

I would also like to recognize the Officers of Teamsters Local 449 for continually supporting our endeavor.

So on May 28 should you hear a loud collective cheer, fireworks or toast at your local bar just know it was courtesy of a hard working union brother or sister.

David Scarcello

Buffalo