Letter: Let us clearly define the words: true patriot

I want to be very clear about this. You are not a “patriot” if you do not believe that The Constitution of the United States of America is the supreme law of the land. You are not a “patriot” if you want to prevent the duly elected members of Congress from fulfilling their constitutional duty. True patriots (regardless of political affiliation, preferred media sources or belief in unproven conspiracy theories) support our representatives in this process.
If you took part in the debacle in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, you are neither a protestor nor a patriot. You are a rioter, an insurrectionist, and possibly a domestic terrorist. If you cheered on those people, you can be called many things, but “patriot” is not one of them.
Ironically, I am consistently told by supporters of former President Trump that they believe in “law and order.”
Robert Weber
East Aurora