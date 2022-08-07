Letter: Let the state reconnect neighborhoods, reroute 33

An issue in the discussions surrounding the Kensington Expressway is its designation as New York State 33. Longtime residents of Buffalo remember that New York State 33 used to be routed on Genesee Street. Let the New York State Department of Transportation return to that routing, which connects the airport to downtown Buffalo without damaging neighborhoods.

Let New York State fill in the trench currently occupied by the Kensington Expressway and restore the historic Olmsted parkway to its former glory. And let New York State demolish the walls and ramps which now split the Fruit Belt asunder. Such steps are concrete ways to remember the neighborhoods that were previously wounded by the New York State Department of Transportation.

And, for all those commuters who need a quick and safe and eco-friendly way to reach downtown Buffalo, let New York State build the extension of Metro Rail to the airport.

Gladys Gifford

Amherst