Letter: Let the neighborhood vote on its supermarket choice

Remodel and reopen the store or relocate? I totally get both sides of the situation. My Tops in Cheektowaga now has an armed guard. Unfortunately, this is the new normal.

Being a lifelong printer, I think I have a solution:

Send each person in that zip code an actual postage paid reply card to vote for themselves.

(The only glitch would be people saying they never got a card, to try and vote twice.)

The world already has too many people protesting and yelling their beliefs about whatever. It's a free country but everybody firmly believes their opinion is the correct one.

Why not let the affected neighborhood as a whole decide what they want to do? If they reopen and people decide not to shop there, it may stimulate another retailer to open nearby. Win. Win.

Steven Halasz

Cheektowaga