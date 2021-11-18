Letter: Let Texas break off into its own country

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, thinks Texas should secede from the Union. Oh, please do.

Since he thinks the America he lives in is not worth it, then by all means go. Think of it, Texas wouldn’t have to tolerate the ignominious efforts of the current Administration to fix, correct and mend the wounds inflicted by the previous outrageous four years. Nobody would “mess with Texas” ever again.

Texas wouldn’t have to tolerate those “socialist” impositions from the federal government called Medicaid and Medicare. Even that “radical” program from the FDR years called Social Security would be gone.

Think of every Texan having their own Glock 9 without the burden of background checks. Don’t forget, you can also burn all the schoolbooks you want. Women will behave and surrender all health care rights.

And, best of all, think of the border. You could finally build that wall, 30 beautiful feet high with razor wire on top, and a “patriot” stationed every 50 yards. Boy, would that send them aliens running.

George McNally

Amherst