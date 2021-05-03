Letter: Let’s welcome Highmark and its ongoing investment

We all support the many private and government-sponsored efforts to recruit or launch major new businesses, employment and investment, and the positive effect they can have on Western New York hiring, business expansion, county and local tax bases, and nonprofit and community groups.

Thus, we want to join the chorus welcoming the highly sought-after Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield to Buffalo. With its new local affiliate, Highmark has more than $20 billion in revenue, several multiples of Buffalo-Niagara’s largest corporations.

It’s not often that an out-of-state company of this size and reputation chooses to invest in Western New York. Highmark – which has served the Western Pennsylvania communities for decades and also operates the Delaware and West Virginia Blue plans – has done just that with this affiliation. The affiliation ensures that the nonprofit insurer will continue to serve the Western New York communities for years to come. That includes preserving jobs and enhancing Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York’s long track record of granting millions of dollars annually to deserving, health-related nonprofits.