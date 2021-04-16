Letter: Let’s use Earth Day to make improvements

Earth Day is almost upon us and thoughts of a better, healthier environment bloom like spring flowers. But the real question is: How do we promote Earth Day as a year-round solution to trash and litter pollution. The most effective path is an incentive that increases with the level of participation. Next is developing products made from recycled material. I’d start with aluminum because it can be turned right back into beverage containers. The Beverage Industry just might help in that endeavor for the public relations value. If the deposit on containers was doubled and a portion of that increase would help pay for infrastructure improvements; that could double the incentive for participation. Let’s make this Earth Day the start of a long-term commitment to improve the economy, the roads and bridges along with the environment.