Letter: Let’s try to forget Trump; move the country forward

It started in 2016 with Donald Trump insulting his fellow Republicans. While throwing insults around at their debates, a crack developed in the GOP. It grew to a fissure when the world was put on alert with the result of the election. He lost by a landslide but the Electoral College pulled him through.

He never accepted that fact just like he still can’t accept how badly he lost in 2020. The same people he insulted and belittled in 2016 fell in line behind the mob boss. I lost count of the number of supporters he got rid of, who questioned his smallest whim (akin to a hit).

He finally found himself able to make contact with his idols, the leaders of all of the enemies of the United States, our allies be damned. We had a chance to rid the country of another virus but the GOP Senate put a stop to that.

The people on the left are playing by the rules, while Trump and the right change the rules to fit the moment. It’s time we start playing that way because they must be stopped. The world can’t stand another term or a week of this totally unfit human. The bad part is he has a family in training.

Please protect the right to vote for all, not the 15 or 20 people the GOP picks.

Frank Maddock

Clarence