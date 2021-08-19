Letter: Let’s try to avoid more sorely missed opportunities

We missed the mark on a number of opportunities over the years that could have had a huge impact on the Buffalo area.
• University at Buffalo’s new campus not built on the waterfront meant 40,000 students and workers not in and around downtown.
• Expressway construction. We failed to build an outer ring expressway around the metro area unlike most thriving cities.
• Rapid transit … designed when the city population was twice what it is today. Would expansion to UB North, Northtowns, Southtowns and Galleria/airport work? We will probably just keep talking about it.
• Open air football only stadium built in Orchard Park … I have been to a few hundred games there as have many others. We missed the opportunity to place an entertainment venue in downtown. This decision along with UB going to Amherst highlighted the small town, let’s take the cheap and dirty, development approach.
• New Bills stadium … We are going to build a new stadium but will it be placed where it has the greatest benefit? Will we strike out on another opportunity? Buffalo also needs a new convention center. Build the stadium downtown where it belongs. The area just south of The Buffalo News building towards Cobblestone is a large enough parcel to place a smaller 55-60,000 seat domed stadium. Use the plans for an existing newly built stadium such as in Minneapolis so we don’t waste money on design costs as it has already been engineered.
Next we should think of using adjoining property for the development of a 200,000-square-foot convention center hotel entertainment complex. If you want to bring people downtown and help revitalize our core before it deteriorates any further you must have something there of substance that regularly attracts the folks and even better for us, the out of town folks. Let’s think a bit more about return on investment, ROI.
If a stadium is built in Orchard Park, we will never see anywhere near the ROI we would get from a downtown stadium/convention center complex. There is absolutely no synergy realized from a 10 time a year open air football only, get in – get out type facility. We need the type of thinking a Doug Jemal brings to the table and avoid another huge missed opportunity.
Jerry Kotowski
Williamsville