Letter: Let’s try to avoid more sorely missed opportunities

We missed the mark on a number of opportunities over the years that could have had a huge impact on the Buffalo area.

• University at Buffalo’s new campus not built on the waterfront meant 40,000 students and workers not in and around downtown.

• Expressway construction. We failed to build an outer ring expressway around the metro area unlike most thriving cities.

• Rapid transit … designed when the city population was twice what it is today. Would expansion to UB North, Northtowns, Southtowns and Galleria/airport work? We will probably just keep talking about it.

• Open air football only stadium built in Orchard Park … I have been to a few hundred games there as have many others. We missed the opportunity to place an entertainment venue in downtown. This decision along with UB going to Amherst highlighted the small town, let’s take the cheap and dirty, development approach.