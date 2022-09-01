Letter: Let’s talk affirmative action when it comes to student choice

Reporter Stephanie Saul of the New York Times tells us that not having affirmative action in higher education is a failure in diversification despite spending “hundreds of millions of dollars”. She tells of a high-performing Black high school graduate, Aniya Caldwell, of Jackson, Michigan, who ignored the allure of Michigan University to attend Howard University.

Why? In her own words: “The diversity at the University of Michigan is minuscule,” Caldwell said in a LinkedIn message. “Overall, I chose to go to Howard because I knew I’d be surrounded by people of color and not have to worry about additional racism and discrimination.”

She wanted to go to school where she was comfortable, not where self-appointed experts in education and diversity wanted her to go. In other words, she wanted freedom of choice.

The message here seems to be that the government and other so called experts should leave people of all races alone to make their own decisions about education.

Mark Hoffman

Buffalo