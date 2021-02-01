Letter: Let’s take time to honor Kalsu, other Vietnam heroes

Amid the current frenzy of the Buffalo Bills’ success many names of players come to mind worthy of admiration. Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley, and of course Taron Johnson. However, when associating the word “hero” to a Bills player one name is commonly not thought of – James R. Kalsu. Best known by the name Bob Kalsu, he played only one season for the Bills as an offensive lineman out of Oklahoma. The Dallas Cowboys and the Denver Broncos passed on him in the NFL draft because he completed ROTC and were leery of his military commitment.

The Bills were not discouraged and chose him in the eighth round.

Although commissioned as a second lieutenant, Kalsu was not called to active duty. During the 1968 season he replaced injured right guard Joe O’Donnell and went on to start nine games. Hall of Famer Billy Shaw said Kalsu had a promising future as a Bill. The general manager of the Bills at the time, Bob Lustig said Kalsu “not only had talent but he had smarts.”