Letter: Let’s take time to honor Kalsu, other Vietnam heroes

Amid the current frenzy of the Buffalo Bills’ success many names of players come to mind worthy of admiration. Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley, and of course Taron Johnson. However, when associating the word “hero” to a Bills player one name is commonly not thought of – James R. Kalsu. Best known by the name Bob Kalsu, he played only one season for the Bills as an offensive lineman out of Oklahoma. The Dallas Cowboys and the Denver Broncos passed on him in the NFL draft because he completed ROTC and were leery of his military commitment.
The Bills were not discouraged and chose him in the eighth round.
Although commissioned as a second lieutenant, Kalsu was not called to active duty. During the 1968 season he replaced injured right guard Joe O’Donnell and went on to start nine games. Hall of Famer Billy Shaw said Kalsu had a promising future as a Bill. The general manager of the Bills at the time, Bob Lustig said Kalsu “not only had talent but he had smarts.”
After one season, Kalsu got orders for Vietnam. He rejected the idea of going into the military reserves saying, “I am no better than anybody else.” Kalsu was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division with an artillery unit stationed at Firebase Ripcord. When his commanding officer was wounded, and under heavy attack, Kalsu took charge directing return fire. Kalsu was killed in action on July 21, 1970 leaving behind a wife, daughter and a baby boy born two days after his death. James Robert Kalsu became the only American professional athlete to die in combat in Vietnam. On the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall, his name is engraved on panel 8W line 38. If anyone would like to learn more about Kalsu visit VVMF.org and search his name under Wall of Faces.
A replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall (The Wall That Heals) is coming to Veterans Memorial Park in the City of Tonawanda from July 22 to 25 and will be open free to the public. This is an opportunity to honor all those who lost their lives in Vietnam including nearly 500 from Western New York.
Joe Pasek
Tonawanda