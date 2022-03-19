Letter: Let’s take our driving responsibility seriously

Times are chaotic and as a society we have plenty to worry about. Exhibiting bad behavior behind the wheel of a car is no solution. Rudeness on the road compounds stress.

Distracted driving means people believe that operating a motor vehicle is less important than monitoring the minutiae of life, around the clock, by personal phones. Do offenders think they are invisible sashaying all over the road to respond the automated chirp of the phone? Pull off the road to chat and tend to business. While in motion make driving your priority.

This new, growing trend scares me the most. When approaching a moving line of traffic from a side street or parking lot, cars lurch at great speed and slam on the brakes just short of cutting the line and being hit. Unsuspecting drivers think an accident is in the works and react automatically to imminent danger. Then, the potential line crasher adds a flourish by nudging forward inch-by-inch, getting closer yet to the line of traffic. This maneuver is played out by drivers of all ages and both sexes. It is dangerous, ignores the crosswalk, and is nothing more than an attempt to show off.