Letter: Let’s stop using ‘Mafia’ in describing Bills fans

I’ve been unsettled with the Buffalo Bills using the word “Mafia” in their advertising and I’ve wanted to write about why this is the case for me. It wasn’t clear until I read the first line of an article in the City and Region section of The News from Tuesday, June 28. “A 49-year-old Buffalo man whom prosecutors called an associate of ‘mafia’ and ‘organized crime’ figures in Buffalo pleaded guilty to drug, gun and Covid-19 fraud charge.”

What more needs to be said about the negative connotation of the word mafia when it is publicly used in 2022 in conjunction with organized crime, drug, gun and fraud charges and pleading guilty. Perhaps the word mafia once had a historical reference to Sicilians who were suspicious of central authority and banded together to protect themselves and have their own justice system. Although not completely negative, this definition certainly isn’t positive when “banded together” and “protecting themselves” are descriptive words.

Since the 19th century and today in 2022 Mafia is associated with criminal activity. Will the entire Buffalo Bills organization please pay attention to the divisiveness and negativity of the word mafia and eliminate it from any association with our wonderful team. Go Bills.

Marguerite Battaglia

Buffalo