Letter: Let’s stop repeating our historically bad mistakes

Now we see that in evaluating stadium sites, downtown Buffalo led the list, not Orchard Park. Bravo to Rod Watson and The Buffalo News for bringing to light this study that was dumped on a holiday weekend in a transparent attempt to bury it. The study found superior a Buffalo site as opposed to Orchard Park. Yet, we are told Orchard Park. is a done deal – another lamentable mistake.

It has been easy enough to blame a prior generation for the list of choices that saw Buffalo eviscerated in the 50s and 60s – the university put in northern wetlands, the stadium in the southern burbs, the 190 to cut us off from our waterfront, the 198 severing venerable Delaware Park, the 33 carving a wound into the East Side. But we must blame ourselves for this mistake happening on our watch.