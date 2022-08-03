Letter: Let’s stop avoiding talking about the grid

The elephant in the room that no one is talking about – the electric grid simply doesn’t have the capacity to recharge all the proposed electric car batteries. In summer, the grid is hard-pressed to cope with the air conditioning load.

Elon Musk, the number one producer of electric vehicles in the United States, has pointed out there simply isn’t enough electricity, nor can our electrical grid handle the demand of millions of electric vehicles plugged in every night to recharge.

In his infinite wisdom, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered the coal-fired Dunkirk power plant to close. So in the Southern Tier, electricity now comes from a coal-fired power plant in Pennsylvania. What’s the point in mandating battery-powered school buses if the power to recharge the batteries comes from a coal-fired power plant? It just shifts the “pollution” from one source to another. That’s rather dumb.

Here in New York State, Gov. Kathy Hochul mandated that all school buses must be battery powered by 2035. These buses cost three times as much as gas or diesel. Who will pay for it? Property owners will, in increased school taxes – and there will be no benefit whatsoever.

Jan Bernas

Tonawanda