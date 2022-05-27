Letter: Let’s start a conversation about how to help children

We need a national conversation, and not just about gun control, as important as that is. We need a national conversation about why children (yes, I consider 18-year-olds still to be children) are not receiving the psychological help they need to deal with isolation, bullying, child abuse, hateful feelings and loss of the will to live.

There is a reason that children are attracted to white supremacy and other hate sites online. They need adults to discuss in meaningful and invitational ways why white supremacy and replacement theories do nothing to make this world a more accepting world for them, the teens. We need better ways to identify at risk children and young adults, especially those who are alienated and isolated.

We need people who will work to create safe environments for addressing even scary and horrific feelings. We want teens to ask for help, but many times we do not give them any ways to do so. Can we have a national conversation? Are there people who will put aside their differences and come together to address the situations? For the world’s sake, for the children’s sake, I hope so. I’m ready to talk about love, not hate.

Marjorie Coons-Torn

Orchard Park