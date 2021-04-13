Letter: Let’s stand together against racism in all its ugly forms

As someone who has a person of Asian descent close to her heart, I grieve for the families and love ones of the people killed recently. I condemn the racism and misogyny that is underneath this violent act. I further condemn the violence and discrimination directed against Asian Americans, Pacific Islanders and all persons of color.

When a young person, who you love tells you they have been verbally insulted most of their short life, because they look different, I am given no choice but to speak out. I encourage everyone to take the time to think about the young people and people with differences within your own families and circles. I hope you can consider how you want them treated. I further urge you to stand up, speak out and fight against the deep-seated racism that has such a strong hold in our country. My vision and hope for our country is that we return to being a caring, civilized and compassionate society.