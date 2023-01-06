Letter: Let’s spend the extra money on snow-clearing equipment

I moved to Buffalo over 25 years ago to be close to my wife’s family. I grew up in Massachusetts. I never experienced snow like I have in the Buffalo area.

I have found that people in Buffalo and the surrounding suburbs are generally good neighbors.

It has been hard to hear that a number of our neighbors did not survive the blizzard.

I Googled “vehicles that can be driven in blizzards” and saw at least 10 different kinds.

Can the cities and towns buy some of these to save our neighbors who get stuck in the snow? Why not?

Let’s love our neighbors as ourselves and find solutions.

I would gladly pay a few dollars more in taxes to buy vehicles that make driving in a blizzard … child’s play.

With global warming, I believe, we will have many more snowstorms of the century.

Saving at least one person from freezing to death in their car would make it all worthwhile.

Steve Valeri

Williamsville