Letter: Let’s see more cartoons addressing abortion issue

The Oct. 7 political cartoon by Adam Zyglis depicted Herschel Walker, in reference to accusations of paying for a past girlfriend’s abortion, “fumbling” an aborted baby. I don’t know what the truth of the situation is or isn’t; I only wish that Zyglis would remember, every time he addresses abortion, that what is a stake is the life of a baby. Some of us feel that life matters for both the mother and the child involved.

In the future, I hope Zyglis draws a baby as part of every cartoon dealing with abortion – even if only as a reminder to himself of the seriousness of the situation he is commenting on.

Diane Temple

Tonawanda

