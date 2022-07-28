 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Let’s resolve the problem of polarizing extremism

As the last nonpartisan on the planet, I applaud The Buffalo News editorial on the Lee Zeldin attack and how both sides need to get the ever increasing violence issue fixed. These extreme subgroups on the right and left need to be quashed. I get the First Amendment rights but inspiring violence against opposing groups and politicians is above and beyond the peaceful society standards of our great nation. Let’s reign in these extremists and start working together to fix the problems in our country now. We owe it to our kids and grandkids to solve these issue of violence because they shouldn’t have to.

Lou Speranza

Orchard Park

