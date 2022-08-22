Letter: Let’s remind ourselves of faith, family, friends

Hanging in my house I happened to have a common wall decor with these three values: Faith, Family, Friends.

This letter is in response to some frequent columns on the Opinion page by David Brooks, one in July and one in August. Brooks talks about the evils of mass murderers having “pent up pain and rejection” and the importance of “finding yourself.” In both columns he fails to mention the importance of faith and family.

All human beings have a spiritual part of them which to me means a relationship with God through Jesus Christ. This faith needs to be nurtured through prayer. The second priority is family. Again the word nurturing Is important. Young people need to be nurtured by their mothers and fathers with good values.

Young people need to be “grounded” in the sense of having values that they are taught early on by developing a faith in God’s love and the importance of an intact family that can teach and model values. By the time children become young men and women they will be grounded in the areas of “who they are” which can help them navigate life successfully.

In some of Brooks articles he seems to be groping for answers. I think he is missing the point. Let’s focus on the simplicity of the three themes of Faith, Family and Friends. These are the answer to a well adjusted life; not easy to attain with a media and culture that hardly stresses their importance.

Edward Knab

Williamsville