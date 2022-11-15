Letter: Let’s refocus Bills on playing Buffalo-style winning games

OK, so we had a couple years of great “footballing” with some season-ending mistakes or unbelievable opposition play.

However, let’s think about all the things that got us to being there. Timely adjustments to coaching decisions, those extra efforts in first hit tackles, extra seconds in pass protection, a little more receiver effort on tougher throws, ball control, QB field awareness, etc.

Let’s review not only this week’s game but the quality of extra efforts that got us to be favorites this year. Yet let’s forget all the press kudos, the commercial ads, the TV and radio guest spots and just play Buffalo ball.

We have players and coaches that have shown they are winners. Now let’s focus on winning.

Randy Philipps

Town of Tonawanda