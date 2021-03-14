Letter: Let’s not repeat the mistake made in the Franken case

The March 4 headline read: “Criticism mounts as Cuomo offers apology over abuse.” Which raises the question, did the governor’s remarks and conduct rise to the level of abuse? Even sexual harassment assumes an intimidating, hostile or offensive work environment. Not isolated one-offs. If there is a pattern on the governor’s part, it seems to be social awkwardness with women. What the governor did (by his own admission) is more culpable than anything, say, Al Franken did. But it pales to insignificance in relation to the campaign of harassment mounted by, for example, the chief judge of the Court of Appeals, Sol Wachtler, a few years back.