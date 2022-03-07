Letter: Let’s not give criminals an advantage on firearms

New York State pistol permit applicants go through federal, state, county and local background checks; finger printing, photographing, character references and interviews. Applicants must take mandatory gun handling and safety courses by NRA approved instructors.

Living in a civilized, gun-free society won’t deter criminals. Illegal guns can be had in less than an hour if you know someone. “Ghost guns” can be assembled by anyone who buys a DVD and its components on the internet. Guns can be made with access to a 3D printer.

In my personal quest to reject passage of Assembly Bill 8684, I’m pushing New York State to allow “open carry,” as 16 other (permit holder), and 31 (without need of a permit) states have passed as the deterrent it has become.