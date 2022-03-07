Letter: Let’s not give criminals an advantage on firearms

New York State pistol permit applicants go through federal, state, county and local background checks; finger printing, photographing, character references and interviews. Applicants must take mandatory gun handling and safety courses by NRA approved instructors.
Living in a civilized, gun-free society won’t deter criminals. Illegal guns can be had in less than an hour if you know someone. “Ghost guns” can be assembled by anyone who buys a DVD and its components on the internet. Guns can be made with access to a 3D printer.
In my personal quest to reject passage of Assembly Bill 8684, I’m pushing New York State to allow “open carry,” as 16 other (permit holder), and 31 (without need of a permit) states have passed as the deterrent it has become.
Age and disability qualified me for concealed carry, as one of an increasing demographic who are targeted because the observant criminal sees us as the “easy prey” we are: unable to fight back. Imposing limits on my right to defend myself anytime, anywhere, is a gift to criminals.