Letter: Let’s make sure Trump does not make the ballot

Donald Trump’s record reads like that of a mob boss. However, his earlier statement that he could shoot someone on a street in New York and people would still vote for him still rings true. The horrors of Jan. 6, 2021, where people lost their lives and Trump watched his own vice president nearly get lynched on TV bear this out. Many Republicans still voted for pro-Trump election-deniers in their local primaries. It is obvious that they will never change their loyalty to the “man who would be king,”

But all is not lost for us remaining sane people. If we’re lucky enough to get one felony conviction out of the myriad of charges Trump now faces, he would be ineligible to run for president or other federal office again. Then we can dance in the street and welcome the return of democracy.

Trump lost to Hillary Clinton by 3 million votes in 2016 and 7 million to Joe Biden in 2020. Maybe if all else above fails, he can lose by 10 million in 2024.

Keith Williams