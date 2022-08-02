 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Let’s make sure stadium investment means local jobs

Agree or disagree with $850 million New York and Erie County tax dollars being given to a billionaire owner of the Buffalo Bills for a new stadium, our economy will benefit the most if locals are recruited and trained for the good-paying jobs in construction. State projects must hire locals, but a fast and good recruitment campaign will be necessary to give this opportunity to a diverse workforce.

There is time and local expertise - The New York Department of Labor, the Northland Workforce Training Center, Erie Community College, labor unions … who can research the skills needed for building a football stadium and publicize the potential jobs, training sites, create a website, have staff to screen applicants.

A modest investment can result in hundreds of good jobs going to minorities, immigrants, women, Native Americans, workers with minimum wage jobs … and they will spend their wages locally, helping the economy of Erie County.

Will Erie County, New York State or local nonprofits fail to take the initiative and allow good stadium construction jobs to be taken by outsiders?

Donald Blank

Buffalo

