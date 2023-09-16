Football has become a very predictable game. I question one of the rules that makes no sense to me. You sit down to watch a game and it’s always basically the same thing over and over. The offense lines up in basically the same formation and runs the same basic plays over and over. Let’s add some excitement and unpredictability to the game by opening up the offense. The offense always has to be in the same basic formation, but the defense can line up anyway it wants.