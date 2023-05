In the midst of an epidemic of mass shootings and gun violence, it’s equally disturbing to see a noticeable rise in the bigotry, intolerance and hatred being directed towards the LGBTQ+ community at the same time. For anyone who doesn’t see a connection between these two things, I would invite them to consider the proposition that the hatred you give is the same hatred that you live, that’s bound to come back to you in one form or another.