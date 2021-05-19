Letter: Let’s leave Afghanistan, but not forget our promises

I heartily approve of us getting out of Afghanistan by Sept 11, even though it looks like the Taliban will take over. There will be terrible consequences for Afghan women and all Afghans who had had any significant interaction with the United States; be they truck drivers, cooks, or high level political or military types.

It is my understanding that the United States will help these Afghans leave their country. We should fulfill that obligation to these Afghans. I hope we will. Will we? I’ve little confidence. Our track record in these matters is poor.

The last administration fed the Kurds in Iraq to the wolves. Long before that something similar happened when we lost the war with Vietnam. We’d had an agreement that we’d help any and all South Vietnamese who had had significant interaction with the United States that, in the (officially unlikely) event of us losing the war, that we would help these Vietnamese escape.