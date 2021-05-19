Letter: Let’s leave Afghanistan, but not forget our promises

I heartily approve of us getting out of Afghanistan by Sept 11, even though it looks like the Taliban will take over. There will be terrible consequences for Afghan women and all Afghans who had had any significant interaction with the United States; be they truck drivers, cooks, or high level political or military types.
It is my understanding that the United States will help these Afghans leave their country. We should fulfill that obligation to these Afghans. I hope we will. Will we? I’ve little confidence. Our track record in these matters is poor.
The last administration fed the Kurds in Iraq to the wolves. Long before that something similar happened when we lost the war with Vietnam. We’d had an agreement that we’d help any and all South Vietnamese who had had significant interaction with the United States that, in the (officially unlikely) event of us losing the war, that we would help these Vietnamese escape.
We lost the war. We also betrayed those Vietnamese because the U.S. ambassador in Saigon would not ok the evacuation of these Vietnamese, because ordering the evacuation would be admitting we had lost the war. His reasoning, or lack thereof, was there was no need to help these Vietnamese because we weren’t losing the war. You all know we lost the war. And an untold number of these South Vietnamese lost their lives in North Vietnamese “re-education” camps. Please let us not repeat that betrayal.