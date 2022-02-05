 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Let’s keep cheering the Bills with ‘Buffalo Strong’ energy
Letter: Let’s keep cheering the Bills with ‘Buffalo Strong’ energy

I think I can speak for many Buffalo Bills fan in saying the Bills gave us an excellent performance this season. And, just what we needed to escape from the trials and tribulations of the pandemic.

Being a Buffalo Bills fan for years, I have come to conclude, to enjoy the season’s games from week to week, wherever they may lead us. Even if things don’t turn out, well you know, in our favor.

I compare the entertainment journey during the Bills season, somewhat to the excitement prior to a holiday. For instance, like enjoyable friendly gatherings, singing festive songs, that “make us want to shout,” good eats, and of course, fashionably dressing.

Often those good times prior to the holiday, for me, nonetheless, actually turn out being more fulfilling than the actual holiday itself.

Unfortunately, still, it sure stings to lose a big playoff game, leading some of us to recall and brew over the Bills past disappointments.

But it’s in these disappointing times we have to remember, we were, are now and always will be “Buffalo Strong,” through thick and thin.

So, stand up tall Buffalo Bills fans, choose to be proud opposed to bitter.

In conclusion, all you true-blue Buffalo Bills fans out there, don’t ever give up hope. Because I think Buffalo will get that win someday soon and go back to the Super Bowl again.

And if we should ever win the “big one,” yes the Super Bowl game, maybe we can claim that day as a national holiday. Well, in Buffalo anyways.

Until then, just sit back and enjoy the ride.

Linda Haslinger

Lockport

