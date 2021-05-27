Letter: Let’s honor the heroes who gave up their lives

On Monday evening I had the pleasure of dining with over one hundred fellow veterans, both male and female, at a local restaurant, compliments of WNY Heroes. It was announced at the event that there was a special guest in our midst, a World War II veteran. The member of the Greatest Generation received a warm round of applause.

The thing that struck me the most as I looked around the banquet room was that these men and women have seen it all. We never walked in each other’s boots, but we did walk with heroes whose boots are no longer filled.

We watched each other’s back, but the various wars we fought brought us the darkest days of our lives.

And the memories of the heroes, that like us, knew more about death long before they knew much about life, will hopefully give us peace this Memorial Day weekend.

I ask only that you take a moment on Monday to remember the lives lost to enable all of America to enjoy the freedoms we have.

They deserve that moment.

Jim Schaller

Tonawanda