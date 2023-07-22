Pat Fitzgerald was fired as Northwestern head football coach amidst a hazing scandal. Fitzgerald claimed not to have known about the hazing, but was fired by the university president because he had "every opportunity to know." Meanwhile, Bank of America was fined $150 million and ordered to repay $100 million for overcharging and opening accounts without customer consent, an offense that had to be deliberate. I have not heard a word from BofA nor have I heard of anyone getting fired, probably because even with the fines and refunds, a profit was made.