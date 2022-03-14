 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Let’s help Europe, ourselves turn to clean energy solutions
Ukraine is not the only victim in this horrible nightmare, so are we, as we find ourselves not so free. We are being controlled by a man who has found our weak spot and is betting on our not standing up for Ukraine or even for ourselves. He does not believe we will voluntarily live with higher fossil fuel prices in order to save Ukraine or ultimately ourselves. It would be too hard, so we project.

There are those that say we can increase the production of fossil fuels here in this country and that would soften the pain. The catch to that is the sure acceleration of climate change which scientists say is primarily caused by the burning of fossil fuels. Producing more fossil fuels might help in keeping the price of gas down for us, but will ultimately hasten the loss of a livable environment.

According to Bill McKibben, a respected environmentalist, there is an answer, not easy, but doable. And it can be done. During the second world war, America turned its industrial might into building tanks, bombers, destroyers in less than six months. We are in a much stronger position today as we have already begun conversion to clean energy with wind power, solar, batteries, geothermal, etc. If we put our minds to helping Europe convert to clean energy and ourselves, we would be saving ourselves from environmental catastrophe in the future and removing ourselves from relying on autocratic depots. We have to do it anyway, why not now?

Let’s face it; there are no easy answers, avoiding some pain now or building a future in which we can survive. What’s it going to be?

Judy Fitzgerald

Buffalo

