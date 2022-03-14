Letter: Let’s help Europe, ourselves turn to clean energy solutions

Ukraine is not the only victim in this horrible nightmare, so are we, as we find ourselves not so free. We are being controlled by a man who has found our weak spot and is betting on our not standing up for Ukraine or even for ourselves. He does not believe we will voluntarily live with higher fossil fuel prices in order to save Ukraine or ultimately ourselves. It would be too hard, so we project.

There are those that say we can increase the production of fossil fuels here in this country and that would soften the pain. The catch to that is the sure acceleration of climate change which scientists say is primarily caused by the burning of fossil fuels. Producing more fossil fuels might help in keeping the price of gas down for us, but will ultimately hasten the loss of a livable environment.