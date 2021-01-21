Letter: Let’s hear from those who choose vaccination

Every public health initiative takes time and patience. Our federal government wasted precious time and opportunity to clearly communicate to the public the safety and importance of the Covid-19 vaccines.

Unfortunately, we have protected far less people than we estimated and that needs to change.

It’s no secret we listen to the people we trust and respect. And, sorry, it’s usually not our elected leaders. We look towards our co-workers, neighbors, teachers, health care workers and occasionally our own family members. These are the people we need to hear from. We need to understand why they decided to take this vaccine and how they made this decision. We need vaccine ambassadors.

Shouting down the real fears of people rarely makes for a successful public health campaign. People have legitimate hesitations when it comes to this vaccine. It was rolled out quickly, our medical community does not have all the answers yet, there is risk in taking the vaccine and there is risk in not taking the vaccine. And yet many among us have chosen to be vaccinated.