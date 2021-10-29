Letter: Let’s give Brown another term to keep making Buffalo Better

Sixteen years ago there was no Canalside, Outer Harbor, Larkin Square, Silo City or Five Points in Buffalo. Byron Brown’s leadership and vision for a better Buffalo have helped our city blossom and experience population growth for the first time in over 70 years.

Brown has championed smart development spurring on the asbestos removal and adaptive reuse of abandoned buildings into LEED certified and award-winning projects like Delaware North’s world headquarters, the Avant and Phillips Lytle’s One Canalside. These investments, along with countless other ongoing renovations at Seneca One, the Statler and the Richardson complex have created hundreds of jobs and pumped millions of dollars into Buffalo’s economy.

The mayor implemented the Green Code, opened up the waterfront, and added dozens of miles of new bike paths making Buffalo a cleaner, more environmentally friendly city. His support of the arts and our cultural institutions has seen the world class expansion of the Albright-Knox Art Gallery and the explosion of public art throughout the city.