Letter: Let’s give back to the parks after it gave so much to us

Spring always brings with it a yearning for fresh air and time in nature, but this year that desire is stronger than ever. As we emerge from a long winter stifled by Covid-19 restrictions, we are reminded of the vital role our parks, trails and public lands play in our physical and mental health.

Last year, our state parks saw a record 78 million visits as people sought solace and refuge in the outdoors. But we cannot take our precious public green spaces for granted. Increased visitation means more wear-and-tear on these resources, and Buffalonians who have benefitted from the healing power of nature may be inspired to give back.

Parks & Trails New York is proud to host the annual I Love My Park Day on the first weekend in May, when thousands of New Yorkers will have a chance to clean up and beautify parks. Not only is this New York’s largest single-day volunteer event but it’s a way to give back to the special places—like Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve, Knox Farm State Park, and Artpark – that have been our gyms, living rooms and sanctuaries during this difficult year.

I encourage residents of the Buffalo area to visit ptny.org/ILoveMyPark and find a nearby park where they can enjoy nature while helping to ensure parks are welcoming this year and for years to come.

Will Coté