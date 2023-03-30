Even the oil and gas industries agree, according to their recent poll, that New Yorkers want fossil fuel-free new construction. Thankfully, our legislators are listening. The Assembly has finally joined the Senate and Gov. Kathy Hochul in supporting the All-Electric Building Act, which would end gas in new construction (“What’s in, what’s out as emboldened New York State Legislature counters Hochul’s budget proposal,” Mar. 16). Thank you, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, for seeing the light on this critical issue.

We need to start all-electric construction in New York as soon as possible. If we keep building with gas connections, we’ll be blowing an additional 250,000 metric tons of heat-trapping gases into the atmosphere annually, and blow our chance at doing what we can to stave off climate catastrophe.

All-electric construction must start no later than Jan. 1, 2025. Why not earlier? Electric homes are cheap to live in, with clean, efficient appliances and zero risk of gas leaks. They have clean air to breathe, with no risk of asthma or other respiratory ills. Whereas individual homes can be outfitted with air source heat pumps, developments can be heated and cooled by single geothermal plants.

The governor and the Legislature have our interests in mind making sure we will be the first in the nation state to pass a law requiring all-electric new construction. Why don’t our Western New York representatives care about our health, safety and future?

Linda Casper

Williamsville