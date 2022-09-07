 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Let’s first answer question about natural gas

In response to the Sept. 2 letter stating “natural gas isn’t really a fossil fuel,” I did a little research. On their website education.nationalgeographic.org, the National Geographic Resource Library states “Natural gas is a fossil fuel. Like other fossil fuels, such as oil and coal, natural gas forms from the plants, animals and microorganisms that lived millions of years ago.”

We need all the facts available to us to best solve our “fuel” problems in an environmentally sound and protective manner.

Toby Kane

Irving

