Letter: Let’s finally show support for the nation’s original citizens

I recently read The Buffalo News article on the rally held by the Seneca Nation Indians at Niagara Square.
We are inundated daily with messages about freedom and equality for various interest groups whether cultural, ethnic, sexual, etc. The indigenous peoples of this land were the first group we, i.e., European transplants, co-opted their lands, broke treaties, attempted to erase their languages and purposefully reduced their populations through disease and murder. Now New York State government is playing fast and loose with the casino compact.
While other groups clamor for reparations for their past issues, isn’t it long overdue that we do the right thing for the original citizens of this country?
Kathleen Rog
Hamburg